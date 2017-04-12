Video: Are LeBron James And The Cavs In Trouble?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are stumbling down the stretch of the NBA season. Entering Wednesday night, the Cavs are just 11-14 over their past 25 games and have lost three straight. Most concerning, they have fallen behind the Boston Celtics as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Should Cavs fans be concerned? Is the team breaking down after back-to-back runs to the NBA Finals and an incredible championship last year? The Big Lead’s Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster break down what’s going on in Cleveland and whether they still believe in the Cavs.