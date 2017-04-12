VIDEO: New York Mets Blast Over Half-Mile's Worth of Home Runs

Your browser does not support iframes.

The New York Mets put forth an impressive display of power on Tuesday night during a 14-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Yoenis Cespedes homered in his first three at-bats, Lucas Duda blasted two of his own, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud also left the yard. The Mets’ seven home runs traveled a combined 2,802 feet. Cespedes accounted for 1,221 of those by himself.

For context, that’s a lot of feet.

The seven Mets round-trippers are three shy of the Major League record set by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987 and two shy of the National League record set by the Cincinnati Reds in 1999.