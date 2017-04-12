WATCH: Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks Have Brutal Collision

Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks both had to leave Wednesday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays after a violent collision at first base.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the score tied 3-3, Gardner grounded the ball back to Rays pitcher Xavier Cedeno. He tossed the it towards first base, where Weeks tried to dig the throw out of the dirt, but couldn’t. As the ball bounced away, Gardner collided with him and both men stayed down for an extended period of time.

Watch:

Ouch. Here are some other angles:

Former Southern star Rickie Weeks involved in one of most violent collisions you’ll see at first base. Both he and Brett Gardner leave game pic.twitter.com/vuQrPOgxbG — Eric Richey (@Erichonsports) April 12, 2017

And:

The Brett Gardner/Rickie Weeks collision in real-time. Both men left the game.#Yankees #Rays pic.twitter.com/0G6h2gY7WX — Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) April 12, 2017

Here’s hoping both guys are OK.