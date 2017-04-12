MLB USA Today Sports

WATCH: Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks Have Brutal Collision

WATCH: Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks Have Brutal Collision

MLB

WATCH: Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks Have Brutal Collision

Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks both had to leave Wednesday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays after a violent collision at first base.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the score tied 3-3, Gardner grounded the ball back to Rays pitcher Xavier Cedeno. He tossed the it towards first base, where Weeks tried to dig the throw out of the dirt, but couldn’t. As the ball bounced away, Gardner collided with him and both men stayed down for an extended period of time.

Watch:

Ouch. Here are some other angles:

And:

Here’s hoping both guys are OK.

, , , , , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home