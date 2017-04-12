WWE's Lana Says She Was 'Violated' By TSA In Boston

WWE’s Lana is claiming she was “violated” by TSA agents while at Boston’s Logan airport. The 32-year-old — whose real name is C.J. Perry — sent the following tweet Wednesday morning:
The airport replied asking her to report the incident online:
So far she has not responded or updated her followers on the situation.
Perry, who is married to fellow WWE wrestler Miroslav Barnyashev (who goes by the name Rusev), was recently moved to the company’s SmackDown brand.
This hasn’t exactly been the best week for stories related to air travel.
