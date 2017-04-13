Coach K Wants to Have a Deep Relationship With Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is a very desirable basketball recruit. The No. 2 player in the Class of 2018, getting offers from schools is a mere formality. The name of the game is building a relationship so he’ll play basketball for your school. It certainly sounds like Mike Krzyzewski is doing just that. Here’s a line from Williamson’s latest blog for USA TODAY High School Sports:

I already felt like we had a close relationship, but Coach K said he wants our relationship to be even deeper. I’m all for it.

Look, if Jim Harbaugh is willing to sleep on the floor of a high school kicker, can you imagine what Coach K will have to do to deepen his relationship? I mean, it already sounds like a love connection, but it’s far from a sure thing. Williamson also had conversations with John Calipari and Roy Williams in the last few weeks. Not to mention Frank Martin who now has a Final Four appearance to show the South Carolina native.

And in case you weren’t aware, here’s the reason Williamson is only the second-ranked prospect in the class of 2018 – Marvin Bagley III. Kid looks like a left-handed Kevin Durant if you’re into 7-footers who can shoot 3’s and handle the ball.