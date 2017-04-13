You Can Hear Some Of New Kendrick Lamar Album Thanks To LeBron James

Kendrick Lamar has a new album coming out tonight, but superfan LeBron James has already heard it. And he’s even shared it with his fans.

If you follow the Cleveland Cavaliers star on Instagram, you had the opportunity to listen to some of the project before its midnight release.

Smh Lebron James is bumping the new @KendrickLamar album on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/m1PiYNMHwb — Fashionably-Early (@fashearlymusic) April 13, 2017

James has a history of wanting K-Dot projects before the album drops. Don’t forget when the basketball star posted a tweet that inspired the rapper’s b-side compilation untitled unmastered last year.

In an interview with Complex, the album’s producer Sounwave said that LeBron deserves a lot of credit for the release.

“When you get somebody like LeBron asking for them, it’s like, ‘Alright, maybe it is bigger than we think it is.’ That’s when Top got on the phone asking me and K. Dot to pick out our favorite records.”

The album, without any promotion, debuted at No. 1 overall (via Hip Hop DX).

For more of the songs from the new album, however, check out these clips courtesy of Streamable.