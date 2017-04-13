Michelle Beadle Appeared to Mix Up Charlie Murphy and JB Smoove, Admits She "Messed Up Bigly"

During a SportsNation segment on Charlie Murphy’s death on Wednesday, Michelle Beadle said, “For me, he was probably my favorite part of Curb Your Enthusiasm. When he came on that thing I was like, ‘Yep, I’m in again.'”

Murphy appeared on Chappelle Show; JB Smoove is the actor who helped revitalize Curb. Beadle and Smoove met on the SportsNation set in 2015:

Yep!! This went down today!! @sportsnation #hashtag #ruckustime A post shared by JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) on Sep 30, 2015 at 2:59pm PDT

Speaking extemporaneously on-air is not easy, and there are going to be gaffes — even major ones — from time to time. Beadle, a profoundly talented broadcaster who has a zillion things going on with the start of the NBA playoffs, acknowledged the mistake on Twitter:

I learned that nobody I work with watched Curb Your Enthusiasm, because I effed up bigly. Crickets. Dammit, @Locs_n_Laughs @marcelluswiley — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) April 12, 2017

