Oklahoma's Parrish Cobb Arrested For Armed Robbery For Second Time In Three Months

Bob Stoops and his Oklahoma football program may have a wee bit of a discipline problem. On Thursday we learned Sooners freshman cornerback Parrish Cobbwas arrested for armed robbery…again…for the second time in three months.

The Norman Police Department released a statement on the incident:

The victim stated that two black males entered his apartment and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him and his roommate. The two suspects then stole cash and drugs from the residence before leaving on foot. No one was injured during the incident. One of the suspects concealed his identity with a mask and gloves. The second suspect did not conceal his identity and was later identified by one of the victims as 19-year-old Parrish Cobb.

So not only did Cobb commit armed robbery, he didn’t bother to conceal his identity. His career as a criminal mastermind is clearly off to a rousing start. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, “on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.”

The 19-year-old defender was previously arrested in January and charged with three felonies related to the armed robbery of a convenience story in Bellmead, Texas. That incident was the third in a string of similar armed robberies in the area over a three-day span.

Cobb was suspended from the football team and the school for the first offense, but has not yet been kicked out of school. Given Stoops’ horrendous history as a disciplinarian, Cobb will probably be starting this fall.