Roundup: LeBron James Opening a School, 49ers Considering Trading #2 Pick in NFL Draft

Krysta Rodriguez from Trial & Error … here’s your latest video of police brutality … the sculptor of the “Charging Bull” statue is not a fan of the “Fearless Girl” statue … United is just one company unconcerned with consumers … yes, please renew Brooklyn Nine-Nine … Jude Law will play Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequel … stats from the first 7 Fast & Furious movies … kid gets dumped via Spotify playlist … Donald Trump is flip-flopping … New York judge found in Hudson River … 8-year old uses YouTube to learn how to drive, takes dad’s car to McDonald’s … Shia LaBeouf is going to live alone for art … Daria is 20 years old … MTV is bringing back Fear Factor with Ludacris …North Korea has a nuclear site “primed and ready” …
LeBron James is opening a school for at-risk kids. [AP]
Conor McGregor may be sued for standing on a Rolls-Royce rental. [ECHO]
There’s a bill that would pull UNC and NC State out of the ACC if there is another boycott. [WNCN]
John Lynch and the 49ers are willing to trade the #2 pick. [NBC Sports]
Braves foam tomahawks cause Atlanta’s latest traffic nightmare. [AJC]
Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington aren’t best friends. [Independent]
The true story of the invention of the shot clock. [wbur]
St. Louis is suing the NFL. [ESPN]
The top 10 plays from the last night of the NBA regular season. On to the playoffs!
These guys (comics) want a Paul Walker statue.
Surprise proposal / military reunion involving a Rockets dancer.
An EDM mockumentary.
Finally, here’s Europe and possibly the only music video ever shot in a Hard Rock Cafe.
