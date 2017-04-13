Roundup: LeBron James Opening a School, 49ers Considering Trading #2 Pick in NFL Draft

Krysta Rodriguez from Trial & Error … here’s your latest video of police brutality … the sculptor of the “Charging Bull” statue is not a fan of the “Fearless Girl” statue … United is just one company unconcerned with consumers … yes, please renew Brooklyn Nine-Nine … Jude Law will play Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequel … stats from the first 7 Fast & Furious movies … kid gets dumped via Spotify playlist … Donald Trump is flip-flopping … New York judge found in Hudson River … 8-year old uses YouTube to learn how to drive, takes dad’s car to McDonald’s … Shia LaBeouf is going to live alone for art … Daria is 20 years old … MTV is bringing back Fear Factor with Ludacris …North Korea has a nuclear site “primed and ready” …

LeBron James is opening a school for at-risk kids. [AP]

Conor McGregor may be sued for standing on a Rolls-Royce rental. [ECHO]

There’s a bill that would pull UNC and NC State out of the ACC if there is another boycott. [WNCN]

John Lynch and the 49ers are willing to trade the #2 pick. [NBC Sports]

Braves foam tomahawks cause Atlanta’s latest traffic nightmare. [AJC]

Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington aren’t best friends. [Independent]

The true story of the invention of the shot clock. [wbur]

St. Louis is suing the NFL. [ESPN]

The top 10 plays from the last night of the NBA regular season. On to the playoffs!

These guys (comics) want a Paul Walker statue.

Surprise proposal / military reunion involving a Rockets dancer.

An EDM mockumentary.

Finally, here’s Europe and possibly the only music video ever shot in a Hard Rock Cafe.