Colin Cowherd unveiled a Sisqo remake of the Thong Song on his FS1 program today. While I personally disagree with the conclusion of the song — I’d go with James Harden, for not resting, and for leading a dramatic turnaround of the Rockets that surpassed everybody’s expectations this season — the remix was a fun idea.

Disclosure: The Big Lead’s editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre appears alongside Colin Cowherd on FS1’s Speak for Yourself.