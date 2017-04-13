Wake Me Up When Damian Lillard Picks the Trail Blazers to Lose

Damian Lillard, the heart and soul of the Portland Trail Blazers, appeared on CSN Northwest during Wednesday night’s season finale. He was asked, “Blazers in six or seven” in reference to the length of the upcoming playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard said six.

This is not a thing. Please don’t make it a thing. What is he supposed to say?

This is not bulletin board material for the Golden State Warriors. This is a man on live television basically saying he thinks his team is going to win. It’s nothing.

It’s only something if Lillard had demurred and said “Warriors in four. We’re going to get swept.” That would be news and, perhaps, grounds for an NBA investigation. Even Pete Rose claimed to always back his Reds.

Nothing would make me happier than seeing athletes clam up and give the media nothing when asked for predictions of games they’ll be playing in. There’s no good answer to give so why say anything?

Anyway, Lillard’s prediction is way off. Warriors in five.