Aaron Hernandez Acquitted Of Double Murder

Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted of double murder. The former New England Patriotstight end who is currently serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, was found not guilty of the slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a 2012 incident.

All along this seemed like an open and shut case and that the prosecution had overwhelming evidence that Hernandez was the trigger man. Hernandez was depicted as the man who killed de Abreu and Furtado after an encounter at a Boston nightclub. His defense team blamed the killings on prosecution witness Alexander Bradley, who Hernandez later shot in the face months after de Abreu and Furtado were killed.

Jurors deliberated for 37 hours over six days before rendering its not guilty verdict. Hernandez, 27, signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots just six weeks after the two men were killed.