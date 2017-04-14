Golfer Plays Through Lazy Group of Kangaroos in Australia

Golfers some times have to deal with a lot of distractions while on the course. Cars driving near by may decide to honk in the middle of your back swing, your buddies may be throwing tees at you while you’re trying to hit, and sometimes a mob of kangaroos will come along and take over the fairways while you’re lining up your approach to the green.

Via ABC News:

A golfer in Australia encountered an unusual hazard during a recent outing. On April 6, Greg Tannos was playing a round at Sanctuary Point Country Club when a group of eastern grey kangaroos decided to hop on the green and instantly increase the difficulty of an already hard sport. Treating the mob of kangaroos like just another obstacle to surmount, Tannos tried to play through, wheeling his clubs behind him.

Good for this guy who just kept playing his round, although there’s always a chance one of them may chase you down as we’ve seen that happen before.

