Khloe Kardashian's Little League Baseball Card is Amazing

Even in our bottom-line world, there are certain priceless artifacts. It’s difficult to assign a monetary value to the Shroud of Turin or the Phalstos Disc because of their importance — because of what they represent. Not to get hyperbolic here, but there’s a chance this Khloe Kardashian youth baseball card will eventually be added to that list.

Kim showed the throwback card on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It is definitely the high point of the series (which I most certainly do not watch).

Ten- or 11-year old Khloe looks like she had a serious game face back in 1995. She was apparently a pitcher for the Padres, but also looked comfortable with the bat.

If anyone can dig up those Little League stats, they’ll be richly rewarded.

