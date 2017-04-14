Marlins Man's Female Guests Distracted Viewers During Mets - Marlins Game

We’re nearly two weeks into baseball season and we hadn’t heard from Marlins Man, the guy who travels around the country and sits behind home plate during baseball games dressed in orange Marlins gear. Well, he made a big impression on Thursday during the Mets’ 9-8 extra innings win over the Miami Marlins. Viewers were distracted from the game by his female guests.

@Marlins_Man when Marlins Man is at the game with a bunch of dimes and youre sitting at home like a lazy bum… pic.twitter.com/aJmsi5TUnz — Country Mac (@CountryMac1) April 14, 2017

They apparently stayed for the entire 16-inning, 5-hour 38-minute game, but they weren’t in their seats when Travis d’Arnaud hit the go-ahead-eventual-game-winning home run in the top of the 16th.

They obviously weren’t the only ones considering the “official” attendance was over 23,192. Have the Marlins closed the upper deck for the season yet?