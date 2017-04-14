Olivia Munn No Longer Around to Distract Aaron Rodgers From Hollywood Distractions

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn broke up recently. Munn and Rodgers had been dating for three years and Munn was apparently destroying Rodgers personal life and that was having an adverse affect on his professional life. So now that they’re separated, things can surely go back to normal for Rodgers and he can focus on football. Wrong! Turns out Olivia Munn was just a distraction from other distractions. Via US Weekly:

An insider tells Us Weekly that friends have seen “drastic changes” in the 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback since the football season ended for his team in January. Although Rodgers owns a home in San Diego, he’s been spending an increasing amount of time in nearby L.A.

Oh. No. Aaron Rodgers has gone Hollywood. Again.

“He’s been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist to dress him,” the insider tells Us.

And he’s now putting a small portion of his millions and millions of dollars towards nice clothes. And let’s be honest, Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist is probably considered the Aaron Rodgers of personal stylists. The Packers are in trouble.

The NFL hunk has also been switching up his fitness routine to work out with Nick Jonas, who primarily trains at the star-studded Unbreakable Performance Center. “He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood,” the pal added.

Sad! Aaron “Hollywood” Rodgers has turned his back on football people to work out with… football people at Jay Glazer’s gym? If I’m Aaron Rodgers and I find out who the pal is feeding this garbage to US Weekly, he’s the next person getting cut out of my life.

As for poor Olivia Munn. the Packers went 32-16 in the regular season, 4-3 in the postseason and made two NFC Championship Games while she was dating Aaron Rodgers.