The Knicks Have a Major Kristaps Porzingis Problem, and the Solution is to Fire Phil Jackson

Yes, the Knicks just made a mind-numbingly bad decision to extend Phil Jackson’s contract by two years. The Zen Master has accomplished nothing in his first three years in New York, and why he got an extension is a mystery to all. But it gets worse!

Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings due to frustration over dysfunction, drama surrounding NYK, team sources told ESPN. Story coming. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 15, 2017

Yikes. This will strike fear into the heart of any long-suffering Knicks fan. The forlorn franchise has had one playoff series win since Patrick Ewing departed nearly two decades ago. And Porzingis – the best (only!) thing Jackson has done right in New York – who is the future of the franchise, is suddenly ticked off at the drama.

The Knicks are an embarrassment. And right now, that starts with the 71-year old Jackson, who is President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks. Here’s what he said today about their veteran, Carmelo Anthony:

“We’ve not been able to win with (Anthony) on the court at this time. And I think the direction with our team is that he’s a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

He’s not totally wrong, but that’s a terrible thing to say to the media the day after the season ends. You’d think a guy with a bunch of rings would understand decorum. The comments prompted Melo to respond like any millennial would – he took it to Instagram:

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Porzingis liked the instagram post. Then, he bailed on the team’s exit interview. This is bad. Very bad.

Talk about a debacle. It’s not too late, James Dolan – do something right and fire Phil Jackson! Quickly!