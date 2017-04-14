Trading Richard Sherman Would Be An Idiotic Move For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have signaled they are definitely open to trading Richard Sherman. While the franchise could get a haul in return for the four-time Pro Bowler, dumping him would be a monumentally stupid move.

Sherman is still a monster at cornerback. The Stanford product is a big, physical cover guy who is intimidating and fits Seattle’s scheme perfectly. What’s not to like? He’s 29 and will make an affordable $22 million over the next two seasons. He still has some good years left, is a four-time All-Pro and, along with Russell Wilson, is the face of the franchise. Why would Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider even contemplate moving him?

During Carroll’s wildly successful tenure in Seattle, the team’s hallmark has been a big, intimidating secondary. Sherman has been a huge part of that group. The “Legion of Boom” has had a number of members peeled from it over the years, but Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas have all been mainstays. Further breaking up that group would be foolish.

Despite missing Thomas for a significant chunk of the season, the Seahawks still finished as the league’s fifth-best secondary according to Pro Football Focus. Sherman played the most snaps out of anyone, racking up 1,105 plays on the year. He also led the league in snaps in coverage per reception (14.9) and plays the run as well as any corner in the league. The guy is still elite despite his age.

When you look at Sherman, he also has the size (6’3″ and 200 pounds) to move back to safety as his career progresses. If he loses speed in coverage, and either Thomas or Chancellor retires, he’d be able to man the back of the defense. Bottom line: he’s an asset more valuable than a first-round draft pick right now.

If the Seahawks are truly looking to trade Sherman, they should sit down and think about it. Yes, Sherman had several sideline “disagreements” that irked members of the staff and franchise, but if you can’t work those things out by sitting down and talking you have bigger problems to deal with.

Sherman should be back in Seattle. Trading him away would be a moronic move.