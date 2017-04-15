Giannis Antetokounmpo Did the Dunk from the End of Space Jam

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dunking clinic during the first half of Game 1 in the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors playoff series.

There was this running right-hander.

And this one where he ran down Serge Ibaka so he’d have someone to dunk on.

Atualizando: Giannis Antetokounmpo continua enterrando! E dessa vez em cima do Ibaka! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5moPzFlmkb — NBAdotBR (@NBAdotBR) April 15, 2017

But this, the leaning lefty number in the lane, was something special. If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s from the end of Space Jam.

It does not appear the extra stress of the postseason is having much impact on Antetokounmpo. The sudden materialization of Monstars likely wouldn’t either.