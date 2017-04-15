Isaiah Thomas' Sister Killed In Car Accident On Saturday

Isaiah Thomas’ 22-year-old sister was killed in a one-car accident early Saturday morning, according to Washington state police. Chyna Thomas was driving on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington when she crashed. She died at the scene.

Thomas, an All-Star guard for the Boston Celtics, reportedly found out about her death while participating in the team’s practice on Saturday afternoon. Teammate, and fellow Tacoma native, Avery Bradley pulled Thomas aside and he never reemerged to talk to reporters.

Thomas is still expected to play when the Celtics open their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls at home on Sunday.

The Celtics released a statement about her passing:

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

The accident reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. when Chyna Thomas’ car faded into the left shoulder of the highway. It traveled about 50 feet before hitting a large metal pole. Police claim she was not wearing a seat belt.

This is terribly sad. Thoughts and prayers are obviously with the Thomas family.