A Third Walk-On Glasgow Brother Had a 100-Yard Pick-Six During Michigan Spring Game

The Glasgow family has given Michigan football far more than it has taken from them. Graham Glasgow, who started as a walk-on, was a standout offensive lineman and played in 15 games for the Detroit Lions last year after being drafted in the third round. Ryan Glasgow, who started as a walk-on, was a second-team All-Big Ten defensive tackle and should be a later round draft pick.

The second defensive TD for MAIZE today and this one goes the distance! 💯 #GoBlue MAIZE – 28 // BLUE – 17 https://t.co/LA4g1eNGgS — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 15, 2017

Here is a video of him picking off Wilton Speight at the goal line, making two guys miss, and taking it 100 yards to the house to put Michigan’s spring game on ice for team Maize. He also has some impressive hair.

Glasgow is in the mix to play the “viper” role in Michigan’s defense, which is where Jabrill Peppers played last season.