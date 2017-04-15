Las Vegas Police Say Sports Gambler 'Vegas Dave' Mis-Used Social Security Cards

Sports bettor David Oancea, known in some circles as “Vegas Dave,” has won millions of dollars from various Las Vegas casinos, but now authorities in Las Vegas say he misused Social Security numbers to open player accounts at a series of sports books and casinos.

From the Las Vegas Sun:

A federal indictment filed Tuesday charges David Oancea with misusing of a Social Security number and causing a domestic institution to file false reports. Authorities say Oancea, known as “Vegas Dave,” used Social Security numbers that were not his. Authorities say casinos and sports books filed false currency transaction reports when Oancea placed bets or collected winnings of more than $10,000 using the phony numbers.

