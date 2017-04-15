USA Today Sports

Lindsey Vonn Is Still Enjoying Poolside Vacation, Not Skipping Ab Day

Lindsey Vonn Is Still Enjoying Poolside Vacation, Not Skipping Ab Day

Olympics

Lindsey Vonn Is Still Enjoying Poolside Vacation, Not Skipping Ab Day

Blue skies and tan lines✌🏻

A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on

Earlier this week, Lindsey Vonn was hanging out by the pool. Checking back in, she is still hanging out by the pool.

☀️🙌🏻

A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on

In case you were concerned such relentless vacationing would affect her skiing. She’s still getting a workout in.

We never miss ab day 💪🏻 #teamwork #planking

A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on

, , , Olympics

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home