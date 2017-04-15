Shaq to Pay for Funeral of Teen in Accidental Instagram Live Death

Like the rest of the country, Shaquille O’Neal was horrified by the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill, who accidentally shot himself to death while streaming on Instagram Live this week.

So Shaq, who is well known for his generosity, visited Hemphill’s family on Friday, and offered to cover the boy’s funeral expenses.

From WXIA in Atlanta:

“We just broke down and started crying because Malachi didn’t have any insurance,” godmother Shantirea Bankston said. “We weren’t prepared to bury him this young. We didn’t have insurance for him. So to have that from Shaquille O’Neal, it was a blessing and very touching, and we appreciate everything he does for the community.”

Hemphill on Monday night was live streaming on Instagram when his mother, Shaniqua Stephens, heard a gunshot.She found him with a 9mm pistol. The Instagram feed was still running.

“No mother should have to go through this,” O’Neal told WXIA. “I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling. I just wanted to do what I could to help them at such a terrible time.”

It’s a kind gesture from Shaq, who has been known to do this sort of thing a lot in the Atlanta area.