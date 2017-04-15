Todd Heap Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter in Driveway Accident

In what local authorities believe is nothing more than a tragedy, former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit his 3-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday near Mesa, Ariz. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
From ESPN:
The incident happened in the driveway of a home in the gated community of Las Sendas. Police responded to a car/pedestrian accident about 3:45 p.m. and were told the girl was on the driveway when Heap moved the truck forward and hit her.
Officials say Heap showed no signs of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments