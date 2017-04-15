Todd Heap Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter in Driveway Accident

In what local authorities believe is nothing more than a tragedy, former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit his 3-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday near Mesa, Ariz. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

From ESPN:

The incident happened in the driveway of a home in the gated community of Las Sendas. Police responded to a car/pedestrian accident about 3:45 p.m. and were told the girl was on the driveway when Heap moved the truck forward and hit her.

Officials say Heap showed no signs of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.