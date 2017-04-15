VIDEO: Jacob Jarvis Scores Awesome Game-Winning TD in Ohio State Spring Game

Attention, national writers looking for a best moment of spring football: It's this, courtesy of @OhioStateFB. https://t.co/RyfQr7o1Lh — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) April 15, 2017

Jacob Jarvis, a 17-year-old who has become a big part of the Ohio State football program, scored the game-winning touchdown at the spring game. It was about as meaningful as any exhibition football moment you’ll find.

Jarvis was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age 4. His story was chronicled on Big Ten Network’s The Journey back in 2014. A year later he saw his beloved Buckeyes win the national championship.

Today he joined them on the field, lining up at running back and making his way through the split-squad defense and into the end zone. There are few things that top a national title, but this just may qualify.

[Big Ten Network]