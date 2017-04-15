WATCH: Rudy Gobert Injures Knee 13 Seconds Into Playoff Career

Rudy Gobert is an essential part of what the Utah Jazz do. He’s one of the NBA’s best pure centers and is a defensive force. On Saturday night he was playing in the first playoff game of his career, on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers. He lasted 13 seconds.

Gobert banged knees with DeAndre Jordan on the first possession of the game and immediately hit the court. He couldn’t get up or put any weight on his left knee and was taken back to the locker room. Jeff Withey replaced him.

Here’s a look at what happened:

Here’s video of Gobert being helped to the locker room and it doesn’t look good:

The 24-year-old Frenchman averaged career-highs in points (14.0), rebounds (12.8) and blocks (2.6) this season while also posting a career-best PER (23.31). He is a huge piece the Jazz simply can’t do without.

Word from the locker room is Gobert suffered a left knee sprain and won’t return tonight.