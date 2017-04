Spurs forward David Lee and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki have hung out┬átogether at various junctures dating back to last July, and dating rumors really started to heat up when she thanked him for buying her Valentine’s Day flowers in her Instagram story.

Wearing his jersey on Saturday and wishing him well only stokes the rumor embers:

Dressed up today­čśÄ #letsgospurs #playoffs A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

The Spurs easily handled the Grizzlies 111-82 on Saturday; Lee played 15 minutes in a reserve role.