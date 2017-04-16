Charles Barkley "Uncomfortable" With Isaiah Thomas Crying on the Sideline Before Celtics - Bulls Game

Isaiah Thomas’ sister was killed in a car accident on Saturday. On Sunday the Celtics’ All-Star point guard started Game 1 of Boston’s series against the Chicago Bulls. Before the game he was sitting on the sideline crying.

Isaiah Thomas fighting through emotions before Game 1 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NDXlCGNuqJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

After this was shown on the TNT pregame, Charles Barkley said that he was “uncomfortable.”

Charles Barkley wants you to know he's uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/Jbyo5pz8Rt — Marcia Herold (@marciaherold) April 16, 2017

In the context of Barkley’s full comments, it sounds more like he was worried about Thomas’s mental state, and whether he should be playing, but it still doesn’t sound great. For what its worth, Thomas started by making 2 of 3 three-pointers.