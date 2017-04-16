Charles Barkley "Uncomfortable" With Isaiah Thomas Crying on the Sideline Before Celtics - Bulls Game

Isaiah Thomas’ sister was killed in a car accident on Saturday. On Sunday the Celtics’ All-Star point guard started Game 1 of Boston’s series against the Chicago Bulls. Before the game he was sitting on the sideline crying.
After this was shown on the TNT pregame, Charles Barkley said that he was “uncomfortable.”
In the context of Barkley’s full comments, it sounds more like he was worried about Thomas’s mental state, and whether he should be playing, but it still doesn’t sound great. For what its worth, Thomas started by making 2 of 3 three-pointers.
