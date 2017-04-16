Draymond Green Couldn't Stop Talking Trash to CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard

Love him or hate him, Draymond Green is the most indispensable player on the Golden State Warriors. He’s a lot of things – their emotional leader, their best defender, their leader in triple-doubles – and perhaps most fun of all, he’s their best trash talker.

In game one against the Blazers, Green was phenomenal – 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, three steals – and couldn’t stop talking trash to the Blazers. Whether it was Moe Harkless, CJ McCollum or Damian Lillard, Green was barking all game.

Doesn't sound like trash talk between Golden State and Portland is going to slow down any time soon… #NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/PStUcFcLGa — FOX Sports: NBA (@HoopsOnFOX) April 17, 2017

He blocked two Lillard dunks.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.