Draymond Green Couldn't Stop Talking Trash to CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard

Love him or hate him, Draymond Green is the most indispensable player on the Golden State Warriors. He’s a lot of things – their emotional leader, their best defender, their leader in triple-doubles – and perhaps most fun of all, he’s their best trash talker.

In game one against the Blazers, Green was phenomenal – 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, three steals – and couldn’t stop talking trash to the Blazers. Whether it was Moe Harkless, CJ McCollum or Damian Lillard, Green was barking all game.

He blocked two Lillard dunks.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

