Draymond Green Had a Block Party in Game 1 Against Portland

Draymond Green blocked 5 shots in the Warriors 121-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. Two of those blocks were absolutely spectacular plays with Blazers’ going for what could have been monstrous dunks. Green also added 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Warriors' Draymond Green blocks Blazers' Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/kxrDHIPFgH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2017