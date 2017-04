How the Heck Did Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski Play After this Happened?

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski blocked a shot with his face during the second period of tonight’s playoff game versus the Penguins. Pittsburgh scored on the sequence, and it was controversial whether play should have continued¬†with¬†Werenski bleeding all over the ice.

That’s secondary, though, to the fact that Werenski RETURNED TO THE GAME!

Afterwards, this is what his face looked like:

I’m fairly confident that if the same thing happened to me I’d be bed-ridden for like a year. Hockey players are a different breed of human.