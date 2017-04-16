How the Heck Did Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski Play After this Happened?

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski blocked a shot with his face during the second period of tonight’s playoff game versus the Penguins. Pittsburgh scored on the sequence, and it was controversial whether play should have continued with Werenski bleeding all over the ice.

That’s secondary, though, to the fact that Werenski RETURNED TO THE GAME!

Afterwards, this is what his face looked like:

I’m fairly confident that if the same thing happened to me I’d be bed-ridden for like a year. Hockey players are a different breed of human.