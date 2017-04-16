NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: JJ Watt and Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Courtside at Rockets-Thunder

VIDEO: JJ Watt and Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Courtside at Rockets-Thunder

NFL

VIDEO: JJ Watt and Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Courtside at Rockets-Thunder

JJ Watt and his girlfriend, Houston Dynamo forward Kealia Ohai, have a splendid view of the action for this evening’s Rockets-Thunder contest. Here are some past posts about their relationship:

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home