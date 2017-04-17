Bills 'Very Serious' About Drafting a QB 10th, if Browns Want Mitchell Trubisky, They Have to Trade Up

We’re less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft, and while it looks like no quarterbacks will be taken in the Top 10 – and gambling handicappers seem to agree – a mystery team may shake things up: The Buffalo Bills.

Related Mitch Trubisky Reminds One NFL Personnel Director of Aaron Rodgers

I had Albert Breer of the MMQB on my radio show this weekend, and here’s what he had to say about the Bills and drafting a QB with the 10th pick (starts around 1:04:30):

What Cleveland’s going to have to do now if they want Mitch Trubisky, I think they’re going to have to hop over Buffalo … if Tyrod [Taylor] proves to be the long term answer there, you’ve got a great commodity sitting on your bench. It’s like the Ron Wolf theory – when the [Packers] had Brett Favre, they kept drafting QBs – they’d draft one every year – Matt Hasslebeck, Aaron Brooks, Mark Brunell, Ty Detmer – [and] they flipped all those guys for draft picks. I think Buffalo is very, very serious about taking a QB at 10. If you’re the Browns, it’s, ‘ok, we have to get in front of Buffalo now. maybe we have to move up and trade with Carolina or the Chargers or Jets … if we want Trubisky, we want to be sure we get him, but we don’t want to spend the #1 pick on him.’

One betting outlet seems to agree that the Browns won’t spend the top pick on the UNC QB who started just 13 games in his college career. Bet Online made the over/under for the first QB to go 11.5.

NFL O/U Draft Position via @DaveMasonBOL Mitch Trubisky 11.5

DeShaun Watson 12.5

Patrick Mahomes 25.5

DeShone Kizer 30.5 — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) April 15, 2017

Here’s where it gets interesting: Do the Browns really love Trubisky … or is it DeShaun Watson? If they love both, then it doesn’t matter what Buffalo does. One will be there at 12.

But if they really want Trubisky – my question would be WHY? – then the Jets/Chargers/Panthers/Bengals need to be on the phone with the Browns working out a potential deal. Surely all of those teams would love to slide down to 12 and pick up another selection.