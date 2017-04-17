Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony Are Separated

Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La Anthony, have reportedly separated. TMZ is reporting the couple are living separately after La La moved out of their home last week. She now has her own place in New York City. The current NBA season was apparently hard on the pair’s relationship.

Anthony has been dealing with rumors the New York Knicks were looking to trade him for months while he and the team struggled on the court. That can’t have been easy on the marriage.

Carmelo and La La got engaged in 2004 and were married on July 10, 2010. The ceremony was filmed for a VH1 reality series. The couple has a son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, who was born on March 7, 2007. There are no plans for either parent to move and they have no desire to uproot their 10-year-old son from his life in New York.

TMZ says the split is amicable and the pair was actually together at Kiyan’s basketball game over the weekend.

Sad news for Carmelo and La La who were one of the NBA’s most recognizable couples.