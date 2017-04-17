Roundup: Coachella Parties Look Fun, Paxton Lynch Under Fire & Browns Interested in AJ McCarron?

Emily Ratajkowski went to Coachella … HBO’s ‘Girls’ ended Sunday, and no, Allison Williams did not do nudity even though her character had the most sex … not sure why I’m so drawn to this story, but the Facebook COO who lost her husband has written a book … “Who’s Dina Powell? A rising Trump national security figure” … the five worst people on a flight … “2 Arrested After Allegedly Smuggling Recyclables Worth an Estimated $20,000 Into California” … the cross-dressing robbers in Florida … “Delta to offer up to $10,000 to flyers who give up seats” … Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce … so Tomi Lahren hasn’t been fired by The Blaze? Oh … Charlie Murphy’s greatest skits on Chappelle Show, but how is Mad Real World only 4th? … can’t tell whether to laugh or cry: “$43M in cash found in empty Nigerian apartment” …

Peter King and Albert Breer came on my radio show and talked about the NFL Draft and QB development. Thought-provoking stuff. Also, NBA playoff banter – plus the terrible Knicks – with Noah Coslov. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Patrick Beverly outplayed Russell Westbrook, and James Harden added 37 points and the Rockets destroyed the Thunder in game one. [Chronicle]

This is some story: “An aneurysm took Konrad Reuland’s life at just 29 years old, but he gave the gift of life to Hall of Famer Rod Carew through the donation of his organs.” [Baltimore Ravens.com]

Scout claims that Paxton Lynch’s work ethic is being questioned in Denver. [Dallas Morning News]

Kevin Knox, a Top 10 basketball recruit in the class of 2017, had an offer of $1.4 million to play in China for a year instead of go to college. [Tampa Bay Times]

The 2017 NFL QB class is very, very confusing. I don’t think any go in the Top 10; but 3-4 could go in the rest of the first round. [Independent]

Need more positive stories like this: “Twins get accepted into 40 colleges between them, receiving $900K in scholarship offers.” [ABC News]

Life changed pretty quickly for John Ross after he ran a 4.22 40 at the NFL Combine. [SI.com]

The 2016-2017 NBA regular season games on ABC were the lowest rated ever. [SMW]

Not sure what this guy in Georgia did, but at the :45 mark, a police officer comes running in with a stomp to the face while this man was handcuffed and down.

These two women were fighting over a parking space, and at some point, one of them got stabbed.

In pick-up hoops, if someone doesn’t call pick, and you get flattened like this, words will be exchanged.