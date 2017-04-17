Golf Needs More Golden Jewel-Encrusted Knives

Edoardo Molinari won the Trophee Hassann II tournament in Morocco over the weekend. His prize for winning the European Tour event was a golden jewel-encrusted knife. I mean, green jackets and Claret Jugs are neat and everything, but you’d never see those used as a weapon in Game of Thrones. More tournament directors should consider going this direction when it comes time to order a trophy for upcoming events.

Meanwhile, 22-year old Czech Klára Spilková won the adjoining Lalla Meryem Cup and was awarded a box full of jewel-encrusted… fashion accessories?