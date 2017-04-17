Jason Dufner Upsets Golf Fans After Dropping Putter on Green

Jason Dufner entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with the lead, but after going par-birdie-bogey-par-bogey, things kind of fell apart for the four-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 PGA Champion.
After tapping in for bogey on the par-5 fifth hole, Dufner dropped his putter on the green, forcing his caddie Kevin Baile to walk over and pick the club up.
After the move, golf fans watching the tournament quickly jumped on Dufner for making his caddie pick his putter up off the green instead of next to his bag.
Dufner, who won his first tournament last season at the CareerBuilder Challenge since that 2013 PGA Championship, was clearly frustrated with himself and the way he was putting. He finished the final round at -3.586 in strokes gained putting as opposed to the 2.654 he gained in the third round and 2.169 gained in the second round. He went on to make two more bogeys and a double-bogey and shoot a five-over 76 and finish tied for 11th.
I understand the backlash from fans regarding the move, but golfers express their frustrations in many ways.
