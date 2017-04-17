Jason Dufner Upsets Golf Fans After Dropping Putter on Green

Jason Dufner entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with the lead, but after going par-birdie-bogey-par-bogey, things kind of fell apart for the four-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 PGA Champion.

After tapping in for bogey on the par-5 fifth hole, Dufner dropped his putter on the green, forcing his caddie Kevin Baile to walk over and pick the club up.

Definitely the club drop of the week. pic.twitter.com/fPy4chvkf3 — Skratch (@Skratch) April 16, 2017

After the move, golf fans watching the tournament quickly jumped on Dufner for making his caddie pick his putter up off the green instead of next to his bag.

@Skratch Karma got him after that move. Don't disrespect ur caddie & expect to get any good breaks down the stretch. — Eric Beasley (@ezbeasley) April 16, 2017

@Skratch @GrahamDeLaet If I'm on the bag I would have left it. On next green I would ask Duf what he did with his Putter. #PlayBetter #IllFindANewBag — Sean Jones (@SeanNotPGA) April 17, 2017

Dufner, who won his first tournament last season at the CareerBuilder Challenge since that 2013 PGA Championship, was clearly frustrated with himself and the way he was putting. He finished the final round at -3.586 in strokes gained putting as opposed to the 2.654 he gained in the third round and 2.169 gained in the second round. He went on to make two more bogeys and a double-bogey and shoot a five-over 76 and finish tied for 11th.

I understand the backlash from fans regarding the move, but golfers express their frustrations in many ways.