Kate Upton As Britney Spears Seems Like A Winning Lip Sync Combo

Kate Upton is going to face off with Ricky Martin on Lip Sync Battle this week and, given her song choice, I’m pretty sure she’s going to win.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Justin Verlander decided to go with “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. If that isn’t a sure-fire winner I don’t know what is. In fact, I’m making this my Stone Cold Lock of the Week.

Still not convinced? Watch:

Yeah she’s gonna win. Here’s a little behind-the-scenes clip with her:

Just to make you feel really old, Ms. Upton was six years old when that song came out.

