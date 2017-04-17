Lip-Readers Suggest Billy Donovan Knows Enes Kanter is a Gigantic Defensive Liability Against Houston

P&R lob to Capela causes Billy Donovan to tell Mo Cheeks, "Can't play Kanter." pic.twitter.com/4ROFSNpFw6 — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 17, 2017

The Houston Rockets blew the doors off of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of their series on Sunday night, 118-87. James Harden was his predictably dynamic self, scoring 37 points. Patrick Beverley chipped in an unexpected 21. The Rockets shot 49.5 percent from the floor and were able to get good looks from deep, from inside and anywhere inbetween.

In short, it was a long night for coach Billy Donovan and the Thunder braintrust as they tried to figure out a way to stop the bleeding.

Donovan appeared to come to a public realization after Clint Capela finished a pick-and-roll with an easy dunk. That realization?

Can’t play Kanter.

Kanter did play 16 minutes and was a -10, which is actually decent compared to the -22 Steven Adams posted in 28 minutes. Who can Donovan play?