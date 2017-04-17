VIDEO: Stick Figure Highlights are the Future of Television

NCAAF USA Today Sports

WLKY in Louisville found a creative way to get around the shooting restrictions at the Cardinals’ spring game. Dan Koob and Natalie Grise were able to bring the essence of Saturday’s action to life with the help of some crude stick figures. It was pretty solid middle media market content and a creative way to serve viewers. But not a new way. This is the exact graphic template used by cavemen broadcasters when reporting on the latest successful hunt.

