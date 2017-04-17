VIDEO: Stick Figure Highlights are the Future of Television

WLKY in Louisville found a creative way to get around the shooting restrictions at the Cardinals’ spring game. Dan Koob and Natalie Grise were able to bring the essence of Saturday’s action to life with the help of some crude stick figures. It was pretty solid middle media market content and a creative way to serve viewers. But not a new way. This is the exact graphic template used by cavemen broadcasters when reporting on the latest successful hunt.
Latest Leads
53m
There Are No Ties in Baseball and There Should Never Be Ties in Baseball
Get out of here with this.
3hr
Roundup: Coachella Parties Look Fun, Paxton Lynch Under Fire & Browns Interested in AJ McCarron?
Emily Ratajkowski went to Coachella … HBO’s ‘Girls’ ended Sunday, and no, Allison Williams did not do (…)
12hr
12hr
13hr
Caroline Wozniacki Continues to Hint She's Dating David Lee
Athletic couple.
15hr
How the Video of Chris Long, Devin McCourty, and Patriots Fans Talking Trump Came Together
We spoke to the video’s creator, Patrice Lumumba Jones.
16hr
Charles Barkley "Uncomfortable" With Isaiah Thomas Crying on the Sideline Before Celtics - Bulls Game
Isaiah Thomas’ sister was killed in a car accident on Saturday. On Sunday the Celtics’ All-Star point guard started Game 1 of (…)
Comments