NBA USA Today Sports

Marc Gasol, Using His Head

Marc Gasol, Using His Head

NBA

Marc Gasol, Using His Head

The Grizzlies are getting slaughtered by the Spurs again. Marc Gasol is not having a splendid offensive evening. Nonetheless, this is a fun highlight. (Many apologies for taking the easy route on the headline.)

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home