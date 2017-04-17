Marc Gasol, Using His Head

The Grizzlies are getting slaughtered by the Spurs again. Marc Gasol is not having a splendid offensive evening. Nonetheless, this is a fun highlight. (Many apologies for taking the easy route on the headline.)
