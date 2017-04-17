NBA Playoffs Panic Rankings: It's Time to Rebuild the Clippers and Celtics

Opening weekend of the NBA playoffs is complete and every series has begun. That means its time to completely overreact to whatever happened in each game 1. How much panic should your team be experiencing this morning?

NO WORRIES

San Antonio Spurs / Golden State Warriors

The top two seeds in the Western Conference took care of business to varying degrees. Both these series are over. Anything less than a sweep would be a surprise and would probably involve multiple starters sitting to rest if a game happens to be on primetime on ESPN.

PRETTY PRETTY GOOD

Washington Wizards

The Wizards were one of the hottest teams coming into the playoffs and John Wall was great. It’s over. Not quite as over as the Spurs and Warriors’ series, but over.

Houston Rockets

The MVP debate is over! James Harden wins and triple-doubles are overrated. And so is Russell Westbrook’s supporting cast. The Rockets didn’t even shoot well and they still won easily. Looks like… a sweep!

Milwaukee Bucks

Maybe they’re unstoppable!? And maybe Giannis is the one true unicorn.

CREEPING DOUBT

Utah Jazz

Great news – They won! Bad news – they lost Rudy Gobert. Good news – Gobert is OK and wants to return during the series. If that happens, Utah should be great. If not, this is a team in its first playoff series so growing pains should be expected.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland looked as vulnerable as they have for most of the season, but no one is really actually concerned about this series. LeBron has never lost a first round series. So, there’s like, overall panic, but no immediate panic. There’s the threat of panic. And they’re the defending champions.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago upset the #1 seed in an ugly road win, but a result is a result and Chicago fans should be feeling confident. Especially if Bobby Portis continues to be good.