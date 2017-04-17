Randall Cobb Married Longtime Girlfriend Aiyda Ghahramani; Rodgers and Jordy As Groomsmen

Randall Cobb and his longtime girlfriend Aiyda Ghahramani got married over the weekend at The Pierre, a hotel by Central Park in NYC. Cobb’s Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson were among the groomsmen in the festivities. According to The Knot, which you may not be familiar with if you are un-wed but has the market of brides-to-be CORNERED, the shindig was a black tie affair with about 250 guests.

Groomsmening for my sisters rehearsal for her wedding. #thepierre #wedding #nyc #groomsmen #family A post shared by Ariya Ghahramani (@ariyaghahramani) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT