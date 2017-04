Braun Strowman and The Big Show were in a very beefy match at the conclusion of Raw tonight. Strowman suplexed Show off the turnbuckle and the whole ring fell apart. The crowd went absolutely walnuts.

It’s presumable that this was the plan all along — sidenote: how on Earth do they calibrate the ring so that stunt will work? —¬†given how fast WWE’s social team capitalized on the video.

Strowman’s work has been a lot of fun of late.