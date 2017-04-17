VIDEO: Pitcher Falls Down, Throws Out Runner at Home While Flat on Back

Scott Richmond, a former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, is playing for the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League this year. Over the weekend Richmond made a pretty awesome play as he fielded a ground ball back to the mound while falling down and then threw out a runner from his back.

This isn’t the first time Richmond’s foreign exploits have found their way back to American sports blogs. Last year he made a spectacular no-look catch on a line drive to start a double-play. It’s nice that things seem to have turned around for Richmond on his overseas journey.