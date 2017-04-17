Wesley Bryan After First PGA Tour Win, "I just threw up a little bit in my mouth."

It wasn’t but a couple of years ago that Wesley Bryan and his brother George were entertaining the sports blogosphere with their golf trick shot videos, but on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, one of the two won a PGA Tour event.

Wes, who is 27-years-old and the older of the two brothers, earned a battlefield promotion in 2016 after winning El Bosque Mexico Championship, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, and the Digital Ally Open. The wins sent him straight to the PGA Tour, and in his first event, the John Deere Classic, he led after the second round. Even though Bryan did not end up winning the John Deere, he did finish tied for eighth and showed that he is clearly more than capable of competing at the highest level in golf.

This season is Bryan’s first full season on Tour, and in the 13 events he played in prior to last week, he had three top 10 finishes, had missed the cut in only four, and had earned around $820,000.

On Sunday, after four rounds in the 60’s at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Bryan’s home state, he earned himself three more years on the PGA Tour and a check for $1,170,000. That’s not bad for a guy who finished tied for ninth at Q-school so he could play on the Web.com tour in 2016.

After his win, Bryan was quite candid with the CBS crew about how he was feeling on the course.

“Honestly, I wasn’t nervous at all, all day, and then No. 17, I got up and honestly I just threw up a little bit in my mouth, and I was like, well, shoot, I guess this is what nervous feels like.”

Bryan, who is the first player from South Carolina to win the event, is also the first player since Zach Johnson in 2004 to win on the PGA Tour in the season after being named Web.com Player of the Year.

Notes

Luke Donald finished in the top three for the seventh time. Like he said, he’s done everything but win at Harbour Town.

Ian Poulter needs to earn $30,624 in his next start, his last available while on a major-medical extension, to secure his PGA Tour card. If he cannot, he’ll have to head to the European Tour or Web.com Tour.