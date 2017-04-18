Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Got a Dancer Pregnant: Report

Carmelo Anthony and La La are splitting up. TMZ has now learned one of the sources of conflict within what they termed as a marriage that has been rocky for awhile. According to TMZ, citing multiple sources, a woman claims that she is six and half months pregnant with Carmelo’s child, and La La is pissed.

The woman is described as often working at a gentlemen’s club in New York, and has reportedly made it clear that she expects Carmelo’s assistance with medical costs “and other baby related costs.”

Carmelo Anthony and La La have a 10-year-old son together and according to the New York Daily News, they have been fighting, and “the marriage has always been a rocky one, so this is no surprise.” These allegations by another woman would certainly be a cause for some fights.