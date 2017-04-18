Chris Russo Provided His Most Emphatic Endorsement of a Mike and the Mad Dog Reunion Yet

My colleague @MaggieGray asked Chris Russo today about getting back together w Mike Francesa: “I would not rule it out.” pic.twitter.com/QEX71R7vPe — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 18, 2017

Mike and the Mad Dog are in the news a decent bit recently, with the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the pair slated to debut at Tribeca this Friday. When the topic of a possible reunion comes up, the tides have shifted from “never say never” to an answer, from Chris Russo with SI’s Maggie Gray, to more along the lines of Hell Yeah, I’m down if he is.

Russo and Mike Francesa appeared last year for a big reunion at Radio City, and also had a fun simulcast on Radio Row a couple months ago. Their chemistry has not missed a beat. (That being said, in my opinion Mike’s solo show is starting to show signs of slowing down; Russo, who’s a bit younger, still has his fastball, but sometimes can give too much market share of the platform to callers.)

Hopefully whatever package Francesa cooks up can include a piece of the pie for a simulcast on SiriusXM for at least one hour a week with Dog.