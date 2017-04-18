Derrick Henry Blocked ESPN Writer After He Wrote About Henry Not Showing Up for Titans OTAs

Yesterday, Paul Kuharsky, ESPN staff writer who covers the Tennessee Titans, wrote about Derrick Henry missing out on the first day of OTAs. Henry was one of only two Titans players (undrafted 2016 cornerback Bennett Okotcha being the other) who did not show for the “voluntary” workouts in Nashville.

Kuharsky’s piece, entitled “Derrick Henry’s absence on first day of offseason work creates bad optics,” included quotes from head coach Mike Mularkey and several players. Mularkey reiterated the party line that players have the right to miss voluntary workouts. Henry’s fellow running back DeMarco Murray said “this is obviously a pivotal part for a young guy to get better in (these) offseason workouts with probably one of the best strength coaches in the nation.” Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, speaking generally about players attending workouts, said “[i]t definitely puts that little check mark in the back of my mind that lets me know who I can count on and who I can’t count on.”

This morning, Kuharsky noted that Derrick Henry is now blocking him on Twitter.

Not positive, but I think this is a new development. If he shares anything notable, let me know. pic.twitter.com/8MGAafxG0w — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 18, 2017

Henry can be mad at Kuharsky for writing the piece, but if he thinks that the Titans management and coaches are happy, and don’t want him to hear a message, then he doesn’t know how this works.